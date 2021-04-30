WENATCHEE — Indigenous lands acknowledgement is the topic of a Wenatchee School Board workshop at 1 p.m. Monday. No action will be taken, according to a district press release. The meeting will be livestreamed. For details go wenatcheeschools.org.
School board workshop focuses on Indigenous lands acknowledgment
Nevonne McDaniels
Reporter
Nevonne can be reached at (509) 664-7151 or mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
topical
- By Nevonne McDaniels
World staff writer
-
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley’s home building industry was poised to take off when the pandemic hit last spring. Read more