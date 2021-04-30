WENATCHEE — Indigenous lands acknowledgement is the topic of a Wenatchee School Board workshop at 1 p.m. Monday. No action will be taken, according to a district press release. The meeting will be livestreamed. For details go wenatcheeschools.org.

