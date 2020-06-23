WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School District has settled a negligence lawsuit with the families of two of three students assaulted in 2014 by a fellow student during a football bus trip.
The district agreed to pay $40,000 to one student and $85,000 to a second student, according to the settlement agreement signed in May. The families initially had sought damages of up to $1.5 million, according to previous reports.
After the incident, the district changed its athletic bus supervision policies to mandate that three coaches or other adult supervisors be on each bus transporting teams, district spokeswoman Diana Haglund said Tuesday.
The district also has established a student-to-staff ratio of 10:1 for district field trips.
The settlement is being paid by the district’s insurance pool, Schools Insurance Association of Washington. The dismissal of the claims was signed June 12 by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan and filed June 15 in the Chelan County Clerk’s office.
A third student’s case is still active, according to the district’s attorney, Michael McFarland Jr. of Evans, Craven & Lackie.
“The third family is proceeding pro se and we have had no contact from them since their attorney withdrew in 2018,” McFarland said. “We are currently waiting for a new trial date for their case, which we do not anticipate being set until the courts have a better understanding when they will be able to handle jury trials.”
A jury trial in the lawsuit had been set for June 15, though COVID-19 restrictions raised questions about whether the trial would have been able to proceed. It was the case’s second trial date. The first was in April 2019, but a change in attorneys in the case prompted a request for a continuance to provide time to prepare the case that was first filed in 2016.
The lawsuit followed reports of one student assaulting three others on a September 2014 chartered bus transporting the freshman football team back from a Spokane game. The bus had 46 students and one teacher-coach on board. Other coaches rode in a separate vehicle.
The parents who filed the lawsuits claimed the district was negligent by not providing adequate supervision. In the reported incident, a 14-year-old student, previously in trouble for bullying and assault, assaulted at least three other students by pinning them down and digitally penetrating them through their clothing.
The accused assailant, initially charged with three counts of second-degree rape, later pleaded guilty in juvenile court to three counts of third-degree assault. The Alford plea allowed him to take a plea deal without admitting guilt. He was sentenced to 32 days in detention.