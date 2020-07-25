WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District's summer meal service will be moved from Lincoln Elementary School to Pioneer Middle School starting Monday. 

Grab-and-go summer meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to a Friday night news release from the school district. 

The Department of Natural Resources has set up a field camp at Lincoln Elementary for fire agencies fighting the Colockum Fire near Malaga, according to the release. 

A Type 3 Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which brings in resources from across the state, took over control of the fire Saturday morning. It was last estimated at 1,000 acres. 

