COLVILLE — All Colville School District schools closed Monday due while a person is investigated for the coronavirus, according to a district news release.
The district will remain closed until test results come back for the potentially virus-exposed person.
District officials made the decision after checking with the Northeast Tri County Health Department. As a precautionary measure, while students are away, district staff will be disinfecting school buildings.
Testing of the virus may take between 1 to 3 days and Colville schools will stay closed until results come in. The district is also temporarily shutting spring sports, field trips, zero hour, pre-school and after-school activities.
North Central Washington school districts, including Wenatchee and Eastmont, added coronavirus safety and prevention updates to their websites on Monday. Wenatchee provided an information list on how to avoid sicknesses and Eastmont asked people to "be vigilant" in regards to proper hand washing.
Superintendent Tracey Beckendorf-Edou of the Cascade School District wrote a letter to families, advising people to take precautions. Families have no reason to be overly alarmed, but it is also good to be prepared, she wrote.
“I think we all just need to work together to not panic,” said Beckendorf-Edou. Families should do what they already know how to do well, prepare for the flu.
People should be washing their hands regularly, staying home if they are unwell and avoiding getting sick from other people, she said. Being really conscientious will help mitigate the spread of the disease.
To reduce the risk of any illness spreading, the CSD is disinfecting handrails, doorknobs, dispensers, toilets, drinking fountains, as well as increasing disinfection of classroom furniture, and buses. The school will also continue to disinfect cafeteria tables after every meal.
“We don’t have any cases of Coronavirus in our district — thank goodness — but we don’t know how the disease will spread.”
Beckendorf-Edou advised students who have traveled in China, South Korea, Iran, Italy or Japan within the past couple weeks to check in with a healthcare practitioner in order to make sure they are okay to be at school. Symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.
The virus spreads similarly to the flu, be it coughing or sneezing, she wrote. For that reason, students should stay home if they are sick and should regularly wash their hands, avoid touching their face and cover their coughs and sneezes.
Beckendorf-Edou also recommended using Clorox hydrogen peroxide to help sanitize one’s home. Immediate risk of the Coronavius in Washington is low. But, the virus is a “rapidly evolving situation.”
“We already know what precautions to take. I think we’re getting really scared because it’s brand new,” she said.
Parents can reach out to CSD school nurses Kesha at kmilne@cascadesd.org and Shelly at szehm@cascadesd.org.