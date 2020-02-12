WENATCHEE — Wenatchee school officials should soon have a clearer picture of how many students will be enrolled in the district in the coming years and where they will be living.
The Wenatchee School Board on Tuesday agreed to hire Davis Demographics for $19,500 to produce a study that will provide a seven-year student forecast to help with planning facilities, adjusting school attendance boundaries and, potentially, establishing board member district representation boundaries.
The study is expected to be completed by the first week of June at the latest, which will fit into the district’s planning timeline, said Superintendent Paul Gordon.
That includes an upcoming workshop on school facilities.
“This will be particularly useful in making sense of all the new construction that’s proposed and is already happening,” said Board President Laura Jaecks. “We see lots of units being built. I don’t have a clear picture of whether there will be single people moving there, retired people moving there. Does that mean children? Somebody taking a really organized study and reporting back to us is invaluable to us moving forward for a bond or for boundaries.”