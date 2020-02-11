NCW — It looks like property tax measures are passing to benefit schools throughout Chelan and Douglas counties, as well as a Chelan County fire department.
Here were the results as of Tuesday evening for the special election.
Chelan County
Cashmere School District
A replacement educational programs and operation levy is passing by 929 votes to 489 votes.
Levy rates per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.75 in 2021, $2 in 2022, and $2.25 in 2023 and 2024.
The district estimates this would generate about $1.7 million the first year, about $2.1 million the second, about $2.5 million the third and about $2.7 million the last.
Entiat School District
A $6 million bond proposal is passing by 260 votes to 186 votes.
The money would help fund HVAC upgrades and roof replacements at Entiat Middle and High School and Paul Rumburg Elementary School, as well as window replacements at the former. Bonds would mature within 20 years and be repaid with property taxes.
Also, a renewed educational programs and operation levy is passing by 266 votes to 185 votes.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.43 in 2021, $1.45 in 2022, $1.42 in 2023 and $1.45 in 2024.
The district estimates this would generate $485,000 the first year, $500,000 the second and third, and $515,000 the last.
Lake Chelan School District
A replacement educational programs and operation levy is passing by 1,023 votes to 583 votes.
Levy rates per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.27 in 2021 and $1.24 in 2022. The district estimates this would generate about $3.5 million the first year and about $3.6 million the second.
Also, a replacement capital levy for educational technology improvements is passing by 1,052 votes to 542 votes.
Levy rates per $1,000 of assessed property value would be 9 cents in 2021 and 2022, and 8 cents in 2023 and 2024. The district estimates this would generate $250,000 annually.
Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue
A proposal to restore Chelan County Fire District No. 9’s property tax levy to 82 cents per $1,000 of assessed value is passing by 467 votes to 112 votes.
The district, which oversees the fire department, would collect the tax in 2021. According to a sample ballot provided by the Chelan County Auditor’s Office, funds would go toward maintaining and improving fire protection, emergency services and facilities, replacing apparatuses and equipment, and providing for firefighter safety.
Douglas County
Bridgeport School District
A replacement educational programs and operation levy is passing by 133 votes to 106 votes.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.60 each year from 2021 through 2024.
The district estimates this would generate $280,674 the first year, $297,515 the second, $315,366 the third and $334,287 the last.
Mansfield School District
A replacement maintenance and operations levy is passing by 100 votes to 32 votes.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $2.29 from 2021 through 2024. The district estimates this would generate $175,000 annually.
Orondo School District
A renewed educational programs and operation levy is passing by 177 votes to 107 votes.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $1.45 each year from 2021 through 2022. The district estimates this would generate $631,250 the first year and $648,925 the second.
According to a sample ballot provided by the Douglas County Auditor’s Office, the tax would help fund needs including special education, nurses, counselors, safety staff, graduation readiness, career and technical education, athletics and extracurricular activities.
Waterville School District
A renewed educational programs and operation levy is passing by 324 votes to 192 votes.
The levy rate per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $2.50 each year from 2021 through 2024.
The district estimates this would generate $583,000 the first year, $617,980 the second, $655,059 the third and $694,362 the last.
According to the sample ballot, the tax would help fund needs including special education, nurses, counselors, graduation readiness, athletics and extracurricular activities.