WENATCHEE — School districts in Chelan and Douglas counties hold the spotlight in Tuesday’s special election, with ballot requests to renew levies.
Most of the ballot measures are for replacement educational programs and operation levies, ranging from two to four years, with varying costs. One or two capital and technology levies are thrown in for good measure.
Douglas County issued 2,973 ballots to voters across eight school districts. Chelan County mailed 5,229 ballots to voters in two school districts. Some districts have voters in two or more counties.
As of Monday, 27% of the ballots issued by Douglas County had been returned, a figure Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall estimates will top 30% by the time all ballots have been tallied.
Most of the levy measures for schools require a simple majority to pass, while capital bond measures require a 60% supermajority.
Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore reports a similar "normal" trend for a spring election, with 1,735 ballots returned as of Monday — about a 33% turnout so far.
As the ballot counts are posted Tuesday evening and updated before the Feb. 18 certification date, the clear answer to whether a specific school measure is approved, though, will wait for each school district rather than a “pass” or “fail” noted by the county elections office.
“All we do is say how many yes votes and how many no votes,” Duvall said. “Each district, with its own counsel, decides whether it’s a pass or a fail, which is then communicated to the assessor who puts it on the tax statements."
Here is what’s on the ballot:
Chelan County
Lake Chelan School District:
- A two-year renewal educational programs and operation levy that will raise about $3.9 million in 2023 and 2024 at an estimated cost of 98 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Pateros School District:
- A four-year replacement educational programs and operation levy that will raise $602,000 per year from 2023 through 2026 at a cost to taxpayers of $2.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Douglas County
Orondo School District:
- A two-year renewal educational programs and operations levy that would raise $703,964 in 2023 and $739,162 in 2024, at a cost of about $1.20 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Waterville School District:
- A two-year replacement capital projects levy for safety, technology and facility improvements. It would raise $231,104 in 2023 and $246,588 in 2024 at a cost to taxpayers of about $1.04 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The money would be used to modernize and repair the 30-year-old school building including repairing concrete and asphalt and continuing asbestos management. Funds also would purchase classroom computers and technology equipment.
Palisades School District:
- A four-year renewal of the educational programs and operations levy, raising about $130,000 per year from 2023 to 2026, and cost taxpayers about $1.59 per year for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Grant County
Quincy School District:
- A four-year replacement educational programs and operation levy, collecting about $8.6 million per year at an estimated cost of $1.25 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Okanogan County
Grand Coulee Dam School District:
- A four-year replacement educational programs and operation levy that would raise $896,013 in 2023, increasing collection each year to $1,041,716 in 2026. The cost to taxpayers would be an estimated $2.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. (The Grand Coulee Dam School District has voters in Douglas, Grant and Lincoln counties)
- A four-year replacement capital levy for safety, technology and facilities improvements. It would raise $595,097 in 2023 and increase collection each year to $662,905 in 2026, at a cost to voters of about $1.70 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.