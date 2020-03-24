EAST WENATCHEE — School buses now carry school lunches to students rather than students to school.
That’s the latest twist in the ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
School districts large and small scrambled to provide to-go lunches for students starting March 17, the first day of what is expected to be at least a six-week closure. Figuring out the next phase — delivering the lunches to students who lived further afield — took a little more time.
Many of those services started this week, providing access for families who did not have transportation to the schools, while keeping larger groups of students from gathering in one place.
Eastmont’s delivery service started Monday along five bus routes. The list of designated routes and stops is posted on the district's website, eastmont206.org. Lunches also are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rock Island and Lee elementary schools, and Clovis and Sterling intermediate schools.
The total lunch count number climbed to 720 Tuesday, said Superintendent Garn Christensen.
“This is going well with the numbers rapidly increasing,” he said.
The Wenatchee School District also started bus delivery service Monday to outlying areas. The list of delivery locations, listed in six routes, is posted on its website, wenatcheeschools.org. The locations might change based on need, according to a district press release. The district also provides lunches at most of the schools including Columbia, Lewis & Clark, Lincoln, Mission View, Newbery, Sunnyslope and Washington elementary schools, Foothills, Orchard and Pioneer middle schools and Wenatchee High School.
Other services are still in the works.
Eastmont is anticipating starting to provide childcare on March 30, Christensen said, and plans to provide additional instructional services are in the works as well.
“Remote instructional opportunities are scheduled to be in place for all students starting April 6,” Christensen said. “Teachers are confirming home technology and access in preparation for providing K-12 remote instruction. Technology is being prepared and will be distributed over the next several days. Training is also in process to all teachers as the skill and comfort level varies greatly.”
In Wenatchee, grade-level resources are available for parents to pick up now, with additional instructional pieces still in the works.
“Presently, the district is providing instruction through printed, limited technology-based materials or a combination of both,” according to the information posted on the district’s website. “It is our goal to have a greater online learning presence by the third week in April.”
Other districts throughout the region are working on similar programs. Check with your school district for the latest information.