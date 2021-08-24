EAST WENATCHEE — Excitement abounds from schools around the Wenatchee Valley as school starts this week. The excitement mainly comes from the fact students are coming to school to learn rather than just online.
Wenatchee High School Principal Eric Anderson said students are excited to get back to in-person learning after having started last year "in a full remote setting." Anderson said his staff wants to make sure students feel a sense of belonging as they come back to a pretty large system, with 2,000 students and to make sure students feel welcomed.
Eastmont Principal Lance Noell said his outlook on the year is to stay positive and provide hope to the community and students and stability during a time where things are anything but stable.
“We’re lucky because we’re picking up right where we left off. We had the students all back in the spring. With the guidelines that have come out recently, we’re really starting almost exactly where we left off,” Noell said.
Noell is excited to watch the students perform in sports, plays and music, which he said recharges him.
“Because we went through it in the spring, there is a lot less anxiety about having students on campus. I think more than anything, we’re just ready to start and get the ball rolling and get some normalcy back for them,” Noell said.
A big change in the Eastmont School District is Clovis Point Intermediate School now becoming Clovis Point Elementary School.
“I ran a junior through the pandemic with a junior high and a middle school. Now, I’ll be running an elementary school through the pandemic,” said Clovis Point Principal Amy Dorey. “That’s a big learning curve. I have a new staff and we’re learning to follow COVID protocols but also learning where kids line up, where do parents drop off. All those things that this building has never done before.”
Dorey said she and her staff is “super excited” to have the students back.
“I think all the research shows kids should be at school, masked or not. We can’t wait to get them back. The building is buzzing,” Dorey said. “It’s going to be a day-to-day situation as we learn the new guidance as new things come out from the health district and OSPI. I think we’re going to be on our toes day to day, which we are used to because we’ve been doing it for a year.”
At Orchard Middle School in Wenatchee, Principal Taunya Brown is glad things are different to start the school year.
“We will be having lunch sessions at school. And our students will get to take P.E. outside until the weather doesn’t permit. They’ll get to have their music classes, which we didn’t have in person last year. Same with art,” Brown said.
Like all schools, everybody will be wearing masks while indoors and eating lunch together.
“While we have nice weather, we’re going to capitalize on the outside space. All of our teachers will have hand sanitizers at the door for kids coming in between periods. We’re not using our lockers. We’re having kids carry their own materials with them,” Brown said.
Last week, Orchard Middle School had a parent night, where students came to get their picture taken, get their schedules and meet teachers. Brown said more families came this year than in years past, she believes, because families are ready for their kids to come back to school.
Janell Royster, the new principal at Washington Elementary School in Wenatchee, said she and her staff are ready to start the school year regardless of the COVID policies and restrictions.
“We anticipate students will be excited to be here and be ready to learn and move forward with their education. Our staff is excited to have all the students in the building and work closely with educating them and moving them forward,” Royster said.
There's no more hybrid learning, Royster said, as students are in the building for the entire school day so they will be doing all their learning in-person with their classroom teacher. They will all go to their specialist class, recess and lunch, she said.
“I can’t wait to have the students in the building. Our staff is super excited to have them here ready to go,” Royster said.
Rock Island Elementary Principal Penny Brown said she is excited to know that students are coming through the door rather than checking in on a computer.
“I’m so excited. Teacher’s rooms are decorated and beautiful. The halls have been cleaned and freshened up. We’re ready for kids to walk through the door,” Brown said.
It’s better this year for staff and students because there are no more attestations or temperature taking before school starts, Brown said.
“It’s so much easier. We had up to four or five people checking with students as they would come to school to make sure they aren’t experiencing any symptoms or stuff like that. Making sure they had no temperature,” Brown said. “Of course, we’re still going to keep an eye on kids and watch for those symptoms. We’ll follow up if a child does have symptoms.”
There are no special plans when school starts, Brown said, other than what teachers normally do and that is spend a lot of time building relationships with kids doing team building among students to create a sense of confidence and belonging.
“We’re going to return to some of that to help build community in the classroom,” Brown said. “It’s exciting to have P.E., music and library time. Things the kids have had very limited exposure to last year.”