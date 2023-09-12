230914-newslocal-schoolspirit 01.jpg
Diego Martinez, 16, helps lead Wenatchee High School's student section as they cheer their volleyball team in a win against Eastmont Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The night was designated with a Barbie theme with students wearing mostly pink. The week continues with the rivals playing each other in sports with the culminating football game at Wenatchee on Friday night.

Photo gallery: Wenatchee sweeps Eastmont in volleyball

Wenatchee beat Eastmont in volleyball in three sets: 25-14, 25 - 12, and 15-15.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

