CHELAN — A member of congress was back in a familiar setting yesterday afternoon.
Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, who worked as a pediatrician in Issaquah prior to running for congress, was in Chelan Tuesday to tour the city's new Lake Chelan Community Hospital and discuss needs facing rural health facilities.
"We struggle to have enough healthcare in rural areas, and this is an example of success," Schrier said in an interview with The World. "Not just having a beautiful area, but being able to right size for a community that explodes in the summer and shrinks in the rest of the year."
Schrier toured the facility with a collection of hospital administrators and State Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, where they discussed issues ranging from a shortage of needed drugs and emergency vehicles to the challenge of recruiting and retaining hospital personnel in Chelan and other rural areas.
The roughly $45 million facility includes 23 private beds, two operating suites and a greater outpatient capability. Supply chain issues slowed construction, and a roof redesign after a type of screw was unavailable added approximately $500,000 to the cost.
"To be building facilities for labor and delivery, at a time when across the country labor delivery is closing, this is just filling the need of the community," Schrier said. "This is just filling the need of the community, and it's really impressive and important."
While the facility is funded, staffing rural facilities across the country due to the shortage of trained healthcare professionals remains an issue.
"One of the key things we talked about today was the importance of having rural training programs," Schrier said after the tour. "The partnership with (Columbia Valley Community Health) and the University of Washington to train up a new generation of physicians, specifically family practice and OB physicians, that's a real need."
Schrier said, "The more funding we can put into shoring up our rural healthcare infrastructure the better, and those are the things I've been working on all along."
The hospital opened its doors to patients in December, though some operations have yet to shift. Emergency Medical Services and some office staff continue to work from the old hospital located at 503 E. Highland Ave.
Agustin Benegas, communications manager for Lake Chelan Health, said the goal remains to shift office staff from the old facility to the new campus.
In the 2023 legislative session, Steele helped secure $11 million in state funding for the new facility. Last session, the legislature approved nearly $200,000 to design the facility.
Benegas said the new EMS building at the new facility could be operational in two or three years, and it's "highly possible that the old facility will be sold."
Following the tour Schrier, a member of the diabetes caucus and the health subcommittee on the Energy and Commerce committee, said she was impressed with the new facility and the "consideration of patient needs."
"It is a pleasure to be the first pediatrician in congress, and women doctor in congress, making sure I'm looking out for patients and our healthcare system," Schrier said. "Because it all comes down to whether the ability to meet the need of the community."
