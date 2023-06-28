221001-bzw-ncwmedicalfinancesCOVER 01.jpg (copy)
The new Lake Chelan hospital is pictured near completion in November. The facility opened in December.

CHELAN — A member of congress was back in a familiar setting yesterday afternoon.

Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, who worked as a pediatrician in Issaquah prior to running for congress, was in Chelan Tuesday to tour the city's new Lake Chelan Community Hospital and discuss needs facing rural health facilities.

Kim Schrier (copy)

Kim Schrier

U.S. Representative (D-WA)
Rep. Kim Schrier tours new hospital

Rep. Kim Schrier, third from the left, and state Rep. Mike Steele, right, toured the new Lake Chelan Hospital with staff Tuesday afternoon.


