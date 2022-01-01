Scouts aid farewells to Christmas trees

WENATCHEE — As temperatures hovered in the low double-digits Saturday, Wenatchee Boy Scout Troop 7 helped local residents say goodbye to their unadorned and unornamented Christmas trees.
By noon, a green trail of fir needles led from a drop-off point and to a growing pile of trees.
As the dozen or so scouts and adults waited for the next tree to arrive, about half the group huddled around a small fire while the other half played in and around the pile of trees and mulch. Treetop tug-of-war, anyone?
The troop, now in its 100th year of existence, has offered tree recycling since 2010, said Jim White, scoutmaster of the boys’ troop. Most years, they’ll recycle 300-350 trees over the first two weekends of January.
This year, their services were hosted at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center at 1885 S. Wenatchee Ave. In previous years, trees were recycled a little further north on the avenue.
The discarded trees are put through a wood chipper and turned into mulch, which Stemilt uses as ground cover in its orchards, White said.
There’s no cost to drop trees off with the scouts, though donations to the troop are welcome.
“If you want to you can, if you don’t, you don’t,” said Tony Talbot, scoutmaster of the girls’ troop.
Donation money from tree recycling is used to help pay for camping trips and badges. The troop takes a camping trip once a month; a few weeks ago they stayed at Deception Pass State Park.
Talbot has been with the scouts since 2005. His son Henry became an Eagle Scout, the scouts’ highest rank, in 2020. His 16-year-old son Samuel and 12-year-old daughter Joanna are current members of the troop and helped recycle trees Saturday.
The Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls in its ranks in February 2019, but in separate girl-only troops. Troop 7 has three girls and 13 boys. Talbot hopes more girls will participate.
“They keep up right alongside the boys,” Talbot said. Adding, “They work just as hard as the boys.”
Boy scout members are between ages 11 and 17 — an age group White enjoys helping.
“They’re just figuring out where they want to go and what they want to do in life and scouting just gives them such a foundation because it teaches them how to take care of themselves, how to take care of others, how to find your way around in the world,” White said.
His involvement with the Boy Scouts started in 2002 when his son was 5 and a member of the Tiger Cub Scouts, the organization’s affiliate for its second youngest members. He remains with the troop because, “it’s a blast.”
“It’s a lot of fun, for one, as an adult because you get to go on all the camping trips and the bike trips and hiking and skiing and sledding and everything that we do,” White said.
Nationally, the Boy Scouts of America are in a “freefall,” as White put it, with membership declining by 850,000 in 2020, according to ABC News. The Girls Scouts of the USA haven’t fared much better: they lost about 400,000 from 2019-2020.
Talbot and White plan to keep the troop going.
“As long as there are boys and girls that want to do it we’ll be here,” Talbot said.
The scouts will return to the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center on Jan. 8.