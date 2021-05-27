WENATCHEE — Attorney Robert Sealby has been sworn in as the new Chelan County prosecuting attorney.
“I think it’s a great, great opportunity for me, I think it’s an important position for Chelan County as a whole,” Sealby said. “The prosecutor’s office has a big impact on people’s lives throughout the county and hopefully it’s a positive impact and hopefully I can keep that going.”
Sealby succeeds Doug Shae, who will retire from his post May 31. Shae was appointed county prosecutor in 2012.
The Chelan County Commission selected Sealby to run the prosecuting attorney’s office last week from a pool of finalists that included fellow Chelan County prosecutors Ryan Valaas and Allen Blackmon.
Sealby was sworn in Tuesday in a Chelan County Superior Court courtroom by Judge Travis Brandt.
“I didn’t really know if I wanted to be (prosecutor) until Doug retired,” Sealby said of Shae. “I expected him and I maybe to retire together because we’re about the same age. But he felt like it was time for him to go and I wasn’t ready to retire yet.”
The office prosecutes criminal offenses, serves as legal advisors to county administration, establishes child support orders and provides services to victims and witnesses.
Sealby believes he has the necessary background in civil and criminal cases, and the knowledge of the local court system, to lead the prosecutor’s office. He cited support from the community as one reason for applying for the job.
“I had a lot of support, which was again, humbling, and I thought that I was just qualified in a variety of areas to lead the office and take over for Doug,” Sealby said.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College and a juris doctor degree from UPS School of Law — now Seattle University. Sealby is a former Wenatchee School Board member and served in the U.S. Army.
He worked at private firms in the Wenatchee Valley for almost 30 years practicing civil and criminal law before joining the civil division of the prosecutor’s office in 2019.
Sealby wants to become acclimated to the new role before considering any potential changes.
“Right now, I’m going to go in and just kind of learn as much as I can right now kind of figure out what the issues might be,” Sealby said.