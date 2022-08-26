EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police served a search warrant Wednesday in connection to a suspected shooting that left one man with an arm injury.
Police responded at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday to a home on the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue where a 28-year-old man was bleeding from the arm. Investigators initially believed he was stabbed but learned the wound was caused by a gunshot after he was treated at Central Washington Hospital.
There have been no arrests and police have no suspects, said Chief Rick Johnson.
“We’re just trying to do our due diligence to investigate it but he's not helping us,” Johnson said of the victim, who has declined to provide information to detectives.
Authorities searched an East Wenatchee home at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday but didn’t find anything that could lead to an arrest, Johnson said.
Police believe the shooting occurred between 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Grant Road and North Kentucky Avenue, the department said Thursday in a news release.
Authorities asked anyone with information or security footage of the area to contact RiverCom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911.
