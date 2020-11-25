CHELAN — Search parties in Chelan looked Tuesday and Wednesday for a lost horse, Silver, after he went missing last Saturday.
“No news yet,” April Bagdonas, who previously cared for Silver and has been leading search efforts, said Wednesday.
Silver, a 25-year-old white horse, took off last weekend after a young person fell off while riding in the Washington Creek area, she said. Its owner had recently moved the horse and Bagdonas thinks Silver is probably trying to make his way back to his old home at the Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club.
Chelan community members looked for the horse this week using four-wheelers, trucks, a drone and even a plane. Bagdonas said she did not see Silver while flying over the area, but saw tracks and hoped someone living nearby took him in.
“We’re hopeful that’s the situation and that we’ll know something sometime soon,” she said. But for now, “the search continues.”
Bagdonas asks people living near Washington Creek, Brownfield Canyon, Antoine Creek, Howard Flats or Union Valley to keep their eye out for Silver. If found, Bagdonas can be reached at 425-293-3940.