LEAVENWORTH — Some seasonal vehicle weight restrictions have been added in the Leavenworth road district, Chelan County announced Thursday.
Restrictions also remain in the Chelan and Cashmere road districts.
Temporary weight restrictions are put in place annually to protect roadways from damage, as snowmelt and runoff can soften them. Only emergency vehicles, school buses and vehicles possessing a special permit issued by the County Engineer are exempt.
Permit applications are available at wwrld.us/2HpOl9P and must be in by 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday for travel the following day. Applications for Monday travel must be in by 10 a.m. the previous Thursday.
Follow the Chelan County Public Works website, co.chelan.wa.us/public-works, for updates on the temporary vehicle weight restrictions.