Vehicles hauling freight through these districts need to fill out a Special Motor Vehicle Permit Application and return to the county for authorization. Find a copy of the application at wwrld.us/motorvehicle.
Only emergency response vehicles, school buses and haulers displaying this permit are exempt from the weight restrictions, according to a county news release.
Applications are due by 10 a.m. the day before travel and can only be approved Monday through Thursday. People unsure on whether they require a permit should call (509) 667-6415.
Burke Mountain Road in Wenatchee closed to vehicle traffic on Feb. 15 and will be closed through March 31. The closure begins at the end of the paved roadway (milepost 1.12) and is necessary because of the freezing and thawing that occurs in the spring.
