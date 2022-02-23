Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — The changing season brings vehicle weight restrictions and road closures in Chelan County.

Seasonal weight restrictions for vehicles passing through the Cashmere, Chelan and Entiat districts began on Feb. 14.

These restrictions are in place to protect the county's roads from potential damage that may occur with the spring thaw. Weight restrictions vary from district to district.

Find the county's weight restrictions at wwrld.us/weightrestriction.

Vehicles hauling freight through these districts need to fill out a Special Motor Vehicle Permit Application and return to the county for authorization. Find a copy of the application at wwrld.us/motorvehicle.

Only emergency response vehicles, school buses and haulers displaying this permit are exempt from the weight restrictions, according to a county news release. 

Applications are due by 10 a.m. the day before travel and can only be approved Monday through Thursday. People unsure on whether they require a permit should call (509) 667-6415. 

Burke Mountain Road in Wenatchee closed to vehicle traffic on Feb. 15 and will be closed through March 31. The closure begins at the end of the paved roadway (milepost 1.12) and is necessary because of the freezing and thawing that occurs in the spring. 

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?