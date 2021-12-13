Season's greeting | Snow blankets region in advance of official start of winter

Barbara Jefferson, 74, shovels her Poe Street driveway in Wenatchee on Monday. Heavy snow brought Wenatchee Valley residents outside to clear off their cars, sidewalks and driveways. "I'm not as fast as I used to be but I get it done," Jefferson said. "I stick with it."
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley received the first significant snowfall of winter on Monday, with city and county plows deployed to clear roads.
Three inches of snow fell in Wenatchee. The average snowfall for December is 6 inches. Leavenworth received 8 inches on Monday; the average for December is 32 inches.
Injury accidents on Monday due to the slick roads were reported on North Miller Street in Wenatchee and 4th Street SE and S. Ward Ave. in East Wenatchee along with an injury accident on North Kansas Avenue in East Wenatchee. There was also a weather-related accident on U.S. Highway 2 at milepost 98.
After a snowy Monday in the Wenatchee Valley, sun is expected today in the Wenatchee area, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sun in the Leavenworth area with a 20% chance of snow showers.
Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort has received seven inches of new snow in the past couple days.
Methow Valley and Quincy schools ran two hours late this morning due to the icy roads.
There is a 10% chance for snow overnight Wednesday and chilly with lows around 22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Not much snow is expected in the Upper Valley, with a low around 21 degrees.
Snow will likely continue sporadically through Thursday with skies turning sunny again by the afternoon. Not much snow is expected in the Upper Valley. There is a continuing chance of snow Friday and into weekend.
This morning, it was snowing of Stevens Pass with traction tires required. Rain and snow are predicted this week for Stevens Pass.
Snoqualmie Pass had traction tires advised this morning.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone