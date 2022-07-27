LEAVENWORTH — A Seattle oncologist died last week while rock climbing outside Leavenworth.
A climbing partner found 56-year-old Michelle Yao dead July 19 as the two scaled the Snow Creek Wall south of the Snow Lakes Trailhead, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The climbing partner, a 30-year-old woman, climbed down to check on Yao after about an hour passed since the last time she’d heard from Yao, Reinfeld said.
The 30-year-old woman called 911 about 9:45 p.m. and rescue climbers from Chelan County Mountain Rescue arrived about midnight.
The rescuers confirmed Yao was deceased, however there were no signs of trauma to indicate a fall, Reinfeld said. Her cause of death is under investigation.
Yao's body was lowered to the ground and taken to the trailhead on a wheeled litter, Reinfeld said. The group arrived at the trailhead in the early morning.
Yao worked as a radiation oncologist in Seattle. A former patient described Yao on a memorial page as empathetic and “easy to talk to” and thanked Yao for extending her life.
