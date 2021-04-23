ROYAL CITY — A Seattle woman died in a head-on collision Wednesday night west of Royal City, Washington State Patrol reported.
Marcella Gulick, 70, was driving her Dodge Grand Caravan east on Highway 26 near milepost 14 when she made an attempt to pass a semi truck at 8:19 p.m., according to the report.
Gulick fatally crashed head-on with a GMC Sierra traveling the opposite direction, according to the report. Both vehicles came to rest on the highway’s shoulder
Emergency crews airlifted the GMC driver, Juan Ojeda, 20, of Royal City, to Harborview Medical Center, according to the report.
State Patrol reported unsafe passing as the cause of the collision.