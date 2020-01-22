EAST WENATCHEE — A developer earlier this month proposed the construction of a 102-unit apartment complex off 4th Street in East Wenatchee.
It’s the valley’s second major apartment complex proposal this month. A Redmond developer on Jan. 15 filed a pre-application meeting request with the city of Wenatchee for a 455-unit apartment complex near the base of Fifth Street.
The East Wenatchee complex, called the Sutton Apartments, would be just over 100 units across eight three-story buildings, according to preliminary site plans provided by Douglas County.
The complex would have a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a community building and a pool.
Developer Stimac Construction proposed the complex would sit on seven acres of a 40-acre parcel near the corner of 4th Street and Kentucky Avenue, just west of the Eastmont Baptist Church, according to the plans. The company couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Stimac is nearing completion on a 70-home development next to the proposed apartment complex site, but the rest of the 40-acre property is a bare former fruit orchard.
The parcel is just a few blocks away from the Maryhill development, which has a few hundred homes and a 96-unit apartment complex under construction.