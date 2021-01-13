MALAGA — Escaped Okanogan County Jail inmate Kristofer Wittman was arrested Wednesday in Malaga.
Wittman, 28, was arrested about 1:50p.m. at the Yo Yo Boat Launch, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Wittman and fellow inmate Christian White, 53, escaped the jail Jan. 5 through an HVAC system that led to a roof.
Wittman is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree escape and first-degree malicious mischief.
White was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Office Tuesday in Portland with 64-year-old Cashmere resident Teresa Lancaster.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said in an interview Wednesday they'll be brought to Okanogan County but that an extradition process to remove them from Oregon could take up to a few weeks.