WATERVILLE — A 22-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a robbery at a Banks Lake campground.
Garrett Riel pleaded guilty Monday in Douglas County Superior Court to being an accomplice to second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Judge Brian Huber sentenced him to 73 months in prison and 18 months of community custody.
On Sept. 27, 2019, hunters returned to their camper parked at Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City to find a group of people, which included Riel, attempting to steal a pair of generators, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
One hunter attempted to stop the robbery and was dragged 15-20 feet by a van allegedly driven by Becca Rosenburg of Coulee City. Investigators believe a sedan allegedly driven by 21-year-old Veronica Joann Nanez intentionally rammed the hunters’ pickup and then unintentionally ran over Joseph Lacey, a member of the suspects’ group, the affidavit said.
A witness told detectives that Riel helped steal the generators.
Six people, all from Yakima except Rosenburg, were ultimately arrested in connection to the robbery. Riel is the second of the group to plead guilty. Last week, Zachary James Sands pleaded guilty to identical charges and received a 63-month sentence with 18 months of community custody.
Nanez is due to appear in court Aug. 3 for trial setting. Rosenberg, 34, Lacey, 19, and Kye Shelton, 32, are next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31 for trial setting hearings.