The second city of Wenatchee RV lot is compacted along Ohme Garden Road near Highway 97A on Thursday. The lot could open near the end of next week. A city ordinance banning RV parking on city streets goes into effect Sunday.
WENATCHEE — Dirt was moving this week for another Safe Park, on about 1 or 2 acres on Ohme Garden Road, to help get those living in RVs get off city streets.
“We are working on a deal here,” said property owner Jimmy Sherrell on Thursday. He operates Midland Trucking on about 7 acres off of Highway 97A in north Wenatchee. “There’s going to be a temporary housing facility.”
The deal is with the city of Wenatchee, he said, which approached him recently to lease part of his property for the Safe Park, to provide a place for those living in RVs on city streets.
The park will be like the one on the 1400 block of South Wenatchee Avenue, which the city opened in September, and includes fencing, portable toilets, a dumpster and security, said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz. The new projects are funded by the city of Wenatchee and operated by the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.
The first site filled up with 17 RVs within three days, Kuntz said, and he received more requests for a place for people to park their RVs. The new site will hold between 20 and 25 RVs, he said Thursday, and likely be ready within a week. It’s been estimated that 37 RVs people live in are throughout the valley.
Kuntz also said the city is working on zoning language to allow people to temporarily live in RVs on both sites, which city councilors would consider.
Midland Trucking’s land is zoned “industrial,” which prohibits any residences or RV parks, under the city code on its website. The Wenatchee Avenue site is zoned “unknown,” according to the city’s website.
Kuntz said the city struggled finding areas for the parks, but was fortunate in other aspects.
“There have been no calls for (police) service,” Kuntz said of the Wenatchee Avenue site. “I hope it’s (the second site) as successful as the first one.”
Sherrell said he wanted to help the city and had “extra property.”
“I think the city needed a piece of property to be able to advance the fight against the homeless,” he said of why he’s going to lease out property.
He also said he hadn’t talked to nearby business owners about possible problems with the Safe Park, but wasn’t worried about it hurting his business. His trucks were usually out hauling things, he said, and the park would have a guard and fencing around it.
Tenants are expected to be sober and treat each other with respect. Their stays at Safe Parks are limited to 120 days because they’re expected to attempt to find permanent housing, though contracts can be renewed if they’ve shown progress, said Scott Johnson, executive director of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, in a previous World story.
Additionally, Sherrell said he would sell all of his acreage eventually to the city because the city needed to put in a sewer pump to extend a line from the Olds Station area.
However, nearby business owners are “outraged and considering moving,” said Cory Reed, owner of Integrity Small Engine Repair at 500-A Ohme Garden Road.
Reed said he didn’t know what was happening until he saw machines moving dirt on Midland Trucking’s lot Wednesday morning and spoke with one of the machinists. He also said other nearby business owners didn’t want the park nearby and that the city wasn’t following zoning laws.
Kuntz said he planned to visit businesses in that area to talk to owners about the park.
The RV lots are part of a $1.9 million grant package.
As part of a partnership, the city on Sept. 22 approved a $1.5 million contract with the Wenatchee Rescue Mission to operate two Safe Park-style RV lots, a low-barrier shelter with 45 individual units and a Wenatchee Valley outreach program for the city and East Wenatchee.
The city also signed an agreement with The People’s Foundation authorizing two grants worth a combined $405,000 to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at St. Francis House, formerly the Gospel House, at 810 S. Wenatchee Ave.
