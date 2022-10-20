221022-newslocal-secondrvlot 01.jpg

The second city of Wenatchee RV lot is compacted along Ohme Garden Road near Highway 97A on Thursday. The lot could open near the end of next week. A city ordinance banning RV parking on city streets goes into effect Sunday.

WENATCHEE — Dirt was moving this week for another Safe Park, on about 1 or 2 acres on Ohme Garden Road, to help get those living in RVs get off city streets.

“We are working on a deal here,” said property owner Jimmy Sherrell on Thursday. He operates Midland Trucking on about 7 acres off of Highway 97A in north Wenatchee. “There’s going to be a temporary housing facility.”

