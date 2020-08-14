GRAND COULEE — Grand Coulee Dam’s Third Power Plant will be renamed as the “Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Washington Power Plant,” U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced this week.
The announcement Wednesday during a virtual roundtable hosted by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), comes just a few weeks after Secretary Bernhardt visited the dam and toured its facilities with Newhouse and Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Lorri Gray.
Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Washington Sr. and Jr. were both instrumental in the dam’s conception, construction and implementation. Nat Sr. helped secure approval and played a key role in the dam’s conception and Jr. assisted in the development of several hydropower projects, including the Columbia Basin Project, which is one of the largest water irrigation networks in the country and provides nearly $2 billion in economic benefits to the region annually.
“The name is fitting since the Washington family was an early supporter of hydropower and advocated for infrastructure investment,” Bernhardt said. “Their efforts helped put thousands to work, and their infrastructure legacy continues to meet the needs of current and future generations through the largest hydropower producing structure in North America.”
Rep. Newhouse said the dam provides the “lifeblood” of the Pacific Northwest.
“We know that our way of life would not have been possible without the tireless advocacy and service of Nat Washington and his son,” Newhouse said. “Until now, their story has been largely untold. Thank you, Secretary Bernhardt, Assistant Secretary Tim Petty and Regional Director Lorri Gray for listening to local voices and taking action to finally give these local pioneers of hydropower the recognition they deserve.”
When the Third Power Plant was completed in 1980, Grand Coulee Dam became the largest hydropower generating complex in the world, able to supply 21 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.