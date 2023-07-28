Alicia Gomori, Associate Director of Community Libraries, visits with Secretary of State Steve Hobbs during a visit to the Wenatchee Library Thursday. Hobbs was in Wenatchee to discuss his literature priorities and election integrity.
WENATCHEE — Fighting against misinformation is essential to building confidence in Washington’s elections, according to Washington’s Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.
“If you want to get rid of misinformation, you just tell the truth about elections, you talk about the process of elections,” Hobbs said Thursday afternoon. “Because secretaries of state have been doing a really good job of telling people when to vote, make sure to put your ballot in the mail or the drop box. We’ve done a horrible job of telling you about the life cycle of a ballot.”
Hobbs was in the region to talk election security and visit the Wenatchee Public Library, part of a four day tour across the state in advance of the August primary.
First appointed to the role in 2021, Hobbs won reelection last November. His predecessor, Kim Wyman, resigned to serve as senior advisor with the Election Security in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.
During an interview with The World, Hobbs sought to quash several election-related conspiracies.
“We’ve kind of changed our messaging now, so it’s not just ‘don’t forget to vote’ but it’s ‘don’t forget to vote, and also did you know you can go to your county auditor and see the process going on,” Hobbs said. “’Did you know the tabulation machines are not connected to the internet, did you know you’re a part of (the Electronic Information Registration Center).”
Based in Washington, D.C., ERIC is a nonprofit organization that maintains voter information for 26 member states and will alert election officials if a resident has voted in another state during the same election or if the ballot from a deceased voter is submitted.
“But a lot of people, they don’t know, because we’ve taken elections for granted,” Hobbs said. “And we can’t do that, because we saw what happened on January 6.”
A poll last year found that 34% of voters in Washington believed there was “some fraud” or “major fraud” in the 2020 election of President Joe Biden. Only 22% of Washington Republicans believed that there was “No Fraud; Joe Biden Truly Won” in 2020.
Hobbs is confident he can help rebuild the trust in the state’s elections.
“Two things on that: Yes, I believe we can. It’s going to take time,” he said. “Two, we have no choice. We can’t allow this misinformation just to grow. Democracy’s too precious.”
Ballots must be postmarked or deposited in a drop-off box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. The general election will take place on Nov. 7. Voters in Washington can sign up for text message alerts for when their ballot is sent, received and either accepted or rejected.
“I believe if we can get the word out, and more people actually contact their county auditor, contact the Secretary of State’s office, and ask, go ahead and ask the questions,” Hobbs said. “If you have questions about the elections, we’re more than happy to answer.”
Hobbs tours recently renovated Wenatchee library
In addition to meeting with Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore, Hobbs took tour of the Wenatchee Public Library Thursday afternoon.
“I’ve been to a lot of libraries around the state,” Hobbs said, “I’m really impressed around here.”
After the tour, he highlighted some of the work the Secretary of State’s office is doing to boost the state’s library system.
Washington’s first library for incarcerated youth opened in December at the Echo Glen Children’s Center in Library. According to Hobbs, 75% of kids at the facility checked out a book in the first week.
Now in his first full term after winning reelection, Hobbs said he’s also worked to expand rehabilitation programs in the state’s prisons.
A fan of Dungeons and Dragons, Hobbs said he hopes to bring his “safe libraries, safe kids” program, which distributes tabletop games, to rural libraries.
“Some places, this is the only place kids can go to be safe and have fun,” he said.
