EAST WENATCHEE — Picture this: Two bee swarms have landed on top of your chimney and they’re starting to trickle into your living room.
Who do you call? The Swarm Team Dispatch.
They’re members of the North-Central Washington Beekeepers Association who volunteer to capture rogue bee swarms and relocate them to permanent colonies.
At the heart of the operation is Dispatch Lead Teri McGarr, who fields calls and coordinates beekeeper response. The group also uses a Facebook Group to communicate.
“When I get a call from the public or from RiverCom or wherever that there’s a swarm, I figure out who’s closest and I’ll send them out to it,” McGarr said. “If they can’t do it then I’ll put it out onto the main page.”
The Swarm Team started its Facebook Group and began more formally coordinating last year, she said. Last year was a very busy year for the team.
“We were slammed every day. This year it (started) earlier than it was last year and so far we’re getting something nearly every day, so I think we’re in for another year like we had last year,” she said.
Honeybees usually swarm between late spring and early summer. It’s commonly caused by overcrowding in an existing hive. With a second queen in tow, the swarm will look for a suitable place to form a second colony.
“Just call somebody and somebody will come and get them. Don’t spray them — they’re not interested in stinging or attacking people,” McGarr said. “People get the wrong idea about them and they panic. If you just leave them alone, they will move on.”
The Swarm Team most often responds to swarms that have landed on a tree branch or fencepost close to a building.
Codi Fowler wasn’t so lucky.
“We noticed them this morning. We had the doors open enjoying the beautiful morning and we saw a few bees come in,” she said Thursday evening. “We got them out gently and then we shut the door. Then we realized we had six or seven more. Then we ran some errands and we came back and we had even more in the house. At that point it alerted us that something else was going on.”
What she found was a pair of bee swarms floating around her chimney. Her neighbor called beekeeper Brandon Marsh, a member of the Swarm Team. He and fellow member Chad Smith were able to move both swarms into temporary hives. They’ll be relocated to a ranch up the Entiat Valley owned by a friend of Smith.
Beekeepers have a few tools at their disposal to wrangle a swarm, including spray bottles of sugar water and floral-scented baits to lure them to a box. But the most effective method is finding the queen and gently placing her in the hive.
That’s a much more difficult proposition when a swarm is working its way into a chimney, March said.
“It’s hard to access. Basically you’re using a shovel and trying to catch what you can catch, while everything is flying up at you,” he said. “You’re looking down a loaded gun while trying to clean it.”
It was the first time Fowler has dealt with a swarm but said it was educational to see the beekeeping process first hand.
“It was fun, but there were too many house guests for me,” she said.