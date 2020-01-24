ORONDO — A semi-truck driver had to be extricated after the vehicle crashed through a guardrail on Highway 97 early Thursday and overturned down an embankment, fire officials said.
The driver, from Soap Lake, was treated at the scene and didn't require hospitalization, according to Fire Chief Jim Oatey of Douglas County Fire District No. 4. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Thursday half a mile north of Orondo.
Oatey said the tanker was southbound when the driver lost control and went through a guardrail on the northbound side of the highway. The truck lost its trailer, which ended up lodged in a tree.
The semi and trailer were used for hauling fuel, but were empty at the time of the crash, Oatey said. Ballard Ambulance also responded, along with State Patrol, which is investigating.