A semi truck crashed off of Highway 97 near Orondo Friday night, spilling apples and temporarily closing down a lane of the highway.

 Provided photo/Washington State Patrol

ORONDO — Washington State Patrol says a semi truck driver was injured after crashing off of Highway 97 near Orondo Friday night, spilling a load of apples.

The driver, Rafael Arizaga Tapia, 53, of West Richland, was still in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital as of this morning, according to an update by State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.

Tapia was heading south toward Wenatchee in a semi truck transporting apples on Highway 97 near milepost 213 when he struck a guardrail at about 5:27 p.m. yesterday, according to a State Patrol press release. The release noted Tapia was driving at a speed too fast for the road’s conditions.

Tapia was thrown outside of his truck during the crash, according to the release. The truck landed in a dry creek bed.

Luke Hollister: (509) 665-1172

hollister@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @lukeholli

