LEAVENWORTH — Crews temporarily closed Highway 2 about a mile west of Leavenworth Thursday morning after a semi-truck slid off of the road into the Wenatchee River.
The state Department of Transportation used Chumstick Highway as an alternative route while workers towed the truck out of the river, said Washington State Patrol spokesperson John Bryant. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.
Bao Quan Li, a 72-year-old from Canada, was driving along Highway 2 when icy conditions caused him to slide off of the road just after 7:07 a.m., he said. Li went right through the guard rail.
The road was icy, as it tends to get, and Li was traveling too fast for the conditions, he said.
Li was first spotted on top of the truck’s cab, which was filling with water as it sank into the Wenatchee River, according to Bryant. “He got pretty lucky,” he said.
Less than 50 gallons of fuel leaked into the river, he said. The state Department of Ecology is responding to the spill. The trailer attached to the semi-truck was empty.
The State Patrol estimated the road closure would take about five hours.