CASHMERE — A semi truck driver side-swiped part of the Cashmere City Hall building as he drove down Woodring Street, Thursday afternoon in Cashmere.
The building, at the corner of Woodring Street and Mission Avenue, only suffered damage to its roof, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Monika Haynes. The truck hit the roof, not the building itself.
A call first came in about the incident at 12:18 p.m, she said. The driver, who pulled over after hitting City Hall, caused debris to fall onto the roadway.
Cashmere has a high volume of truck activity, she said. The Cashmere Valley Bank has had similar issues on its corner.