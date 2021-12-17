OLYMPIA — Sen. Brad Hawkins, with the help of Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea, has put together a bill looking to redirect some tax revenue to fund affordable housing projects.
The goal of the bill is to help make living in tourism towns — such as Leavenworth and Chelan — affordable and available for workers.
Guests who book rooms to stay in at Leavenworth all pay part of the hotel-motel tax, which is a 3% to 5% surcharge paid by hotel guests. The money currently can be spent to promote tourism, such as advertisements, as well as some types of affordable housing.
Senate Bill 5513 would give counties an option to take 1% of revenue from the hotel-motel tax and put it toward workforce housing projects. Monies could be spent on contracts, loans or grants to nonprofit organizations or public housing authorities.
Hawkins said he and Florea have been talking about ways to alleviate Leavenworth’s housing crisis for several years.
The increase in housing prices is making it difficult for people to live in the town they provide services to, Hawkins said.
“These communities are essentially losing their sense of community, which is heartbreaking," he said.
Funding from the 1% tax would have to be used to support workforce housing, defined in the bill as anyone earning as low as 60% and as high as 120% of a county’s median wage.
Chelan County’s median household income for 2019 was $58,795, according to U.S Census Bureau data. Translating those numbers means the bill is aimed at creating affordable housing options for people earning roughly $35,277 to $70,554.
There has been a growing need for workforce housing in tourism communities, he said. People are buying second homes as well as homes for nightly rentals.
Tourism in Leavenworth and Chelan is welcome, but does create challenges, he said.
Hawkins said his hope is to provide cities more flexibility and local control when it comes to using lodging tax revenue, something which is generally spent on tourism promotion, he said.
A lot of state programs exist to support very low-income earners, but not many programs support workforce housing, he said.
One of Florea’s goals as mayor of Leavenworth since being sworn in December 2019 has been to make housing available for people of various incomes.
Florea said finding a way to solve Leavenworth’s lack of workforce housing was probably the biggest reason he chose to run for mayor. “We just weren't doing enough.”
The reason Leavenworth is able to take 1% from its lodging tax is because the tax has exceeded all expectations, he said. “We’re doing so well that we can do both.”
Taking 1% from this year's lodging tax in Leavenworth would equal roughly $650,000, he said.
Florea said Leavenworth is well-known and does not need to spend lots of money telling people to visit. The next phase is sustaining Leavenworth’s tourism economy, such as creating housing, he said.
Tax revenue is essentially “building up and sitting” in place, waiting to be distributed back out into the community, he said. If the bill passes, excess money that has been collected due to tourism success and new hotels will be put into housing.
Guests who visit town would be the ones paying for workforce housing, he said. “We’re asking them to help offset some of the needs that are created by being such a great place.”
The city is currently spending $400,000 to have three permanently affordable housing units created, he said. Having four or five more units every year would add up in a substantial way.
“The point is that we have to be doing something,” he said. “Supplying some of the housing that is needed is better than none of it.”
Florea said he does not want Leavenworth to end up becoming a resort town with only second homes and wealthy people.
“We want there to be room for all income levels,” he said. “I think it’s important that we set a tone that says ‘we’re not excluding people.’”
Hawkins will introduce the bill during the state's upcoming legislative session starting Jan. 10. The bill is co-sponsored by 48th District Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue.