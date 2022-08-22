Purchase Access

Sen. Brad Hawkins

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-12th District

OLYMPIA — State Sen. Brad Hawkins will hold his sixth annual listening tour of the 12th District in September, starting with Chelan County communities.

Hawkins will stop in Cashmere and Leavenworth on Sept. 13, in Wenatchee on Sept. 14-15, and in Chelan on Sept. 16. Each day, he’ll take 20-minute meetings in person, over the phone, or on Zoom with local businesses, community groups and constituents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Trent Brown: (509) 661-5216

t.brown@wentacheeworld.com or

on Twitter @trent_br0wn

Intern Reporter

Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.

