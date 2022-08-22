OLYMPIA — State Sen. Brad Hawkins will hold his sixth annual listening tour of the 12th District in September, starting with Chelan County communities.
Hawkins will stop in Cashmere and Leavenworth on Sept. 13, in Wenatchee on Sept. 14-15, and in Chelan on Sept. 16. Each day, he’ll take 20-minute meetings in person, over the phone, or on Zoom with local businesses, community groups and constituents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a press release, the tour allows Hawkins to hear constituents’ ideas and concerns that he can turn into legislative action. For example, the Wenatchee Community Center got funding for renovations last year as a result of a discussion Hawkins had during a past year’s tour.
Chelan County residents interested in meeting with Hawkins should contact his office at (306) 688-8951 or brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov to set up an appointment.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
