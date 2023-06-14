WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four U.S. Senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden Wednesday asking him to address tariffs that has contributed to a 99% drop in Washington's exports to India.
The senators want Biden to discuss the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington, D.C. next week.
Led by Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the letter claims an additional 20% tariff imposed by the Indian government in 2019 brought the total tariff to 70%. The letter is signed by fellow Washington Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).
Since 2017, Washington's imports to the country have decreased from $120 million to less than $1 million this season.
"This has led to reduced prices impacting growers’ bottom lines, at the very time that input costs and supply chain disruptions have left many on the verge of going out of business," the senators wrote. "Prime Minister Modi’s visit is an opportunity to remedy this situation for our apple growers."
Multiple participants in an industry roundtable expressed concern over the tariffs during Cantwell and Stabenow's visit to Wenatchee Saturday.
“Because of trade policies ... that have bridged two administrations at this point, we are facing retaliatory tariffs in previously important markets like China and India that combined have had an estimated cost to growers of more than $800 million over the past four years," said Kate Tynan, senior vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, at a press conference Friday.
The agricultural tariffs were a response to tariffs the U.S. put on steel and aluminum in 2018. The letter notes that India recently announced a cut to tariffs on American pecans.
"It is past time to find a solution to stop the damage inflicted on American apple growers, their employees, and communities by these retaliatory tariffs," the senators wrote.
Cantwell said Friday she remains in contact with Eric Garcetti, the U.S. ambassador to India, regarding the tariffs.
“He’s pushing, he’s pushing,” Cantwell said regarding the discussions, “so hopefully, we’ll keep working on that.”
In January Cantwell, Murray, Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08) and the other of the Washington congressional delegation sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo requesting a resolution to the tariffs.
