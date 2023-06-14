WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four U.S. Senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden Wednesday asking him to address tariffs that has contributed to a 99% drop in Washington's exports to India.

The senators want Biden to discuss the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington, D.C. next week.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA)
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington)
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY)


