230613-newslocal-stabenowcantwell 01.JPG
Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, center right, and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, center left, listen as Chad Kruger, Director of Washington State University's Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, shares about the science of different apple varieties during a tour of the Research and Extension Center in Wenatchee on Saturday. The two senators met with various agriculture industry leaders to talk about the 2023 Farm Bill, which must be renewed every five years and set to expire Sept. 30.

NCW — Washington’s growers “are really struggling to compete” in part due to retaliatory tariffs from India and China Kate Tynan, senior vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, said Saturday.

The struggle to reach those markets have made programs that promote American agriculture abroad “critical.”

230613-newslocal-stabenowcantwell 02.JPG
Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, center, and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, left, listen as Chad Kruger, Director of Washington State University's Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, right, gives a tour of one of the greenhouses that houses seedlings on the Research and Extension Center campus Saturday in Wenatchee.
230613-newslocal-stabenowcantwell 03.JPG
Washington Senator Maria Cantwell, center, and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, left, listen as Chad Kruger, Director of Washington State University's Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, shares about one of the new reconstructed labs on the Research and Extension Center campus Saturday in Wenatchee. 
230613-newslocal-stabenowcantwell 04.JPG
Chad Kruger, Director of Washington State University's Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, talks about an apple sorting machine during a tour with Washington Senator Maria Cantwell and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow Saturday on the Research and Extension Center campus in Wenatchee.


