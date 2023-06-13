NCW — Washington’s growers “are really struggling to compete” in part due to retaliatory tariffs from India and China Kate Tynan, senior vice president of the Northwest Horticultural Council, said Saturday.
The struggle to reach those markets have made programs that promote American agriculture abroad “critical.”
Tynan made the comments as around 30 agricultural representatives from across the state convened in East Wenatchee to tell Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) the programs that need to be funded, and potentially expanded, during the next round of farm bill negotiations.
The day showed the wide-ranging impact of the legislation, which must be reauthorized every five years. The current farm bill is set to expire Sept. 30.
“So this is a really important farm bill to help our growers remain competitive,” Tynan said at the discussion.
During the roundtable, the representatives highlighted several federal programs they say must be funded. Stabenow, chair of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry committee, is a lead negotiator of the bill.
“We call this thing the ‘farm bill,’ and honestly it’s so much more than what that may imply,” Stabenow said Friday afternoon. “It is the research and development arm. It’s the market access arm.”
One of the programs Tynan and others praised, the USDA’s Market Access Program, which provides financial assistance to fund marketing abroad, is “going to be an important fight,” according to Cantwell.
“(Stabenow’s) already told me that, given the budget discussions that we just had on the debt ceiling, that and (Agricultural Research Services), if we really want to see increases, we’re going to have to build a coalition,” Cantwell said at the roundtable, noting 95% of consumers live outside the U.S. “We’re going to have to really explain to our colleagues, and talk to people, about why it’s so important.”
The visit included stops at a McDougall & Sons packing facility in East Wenatchee to discuss automation in packaging, issues with transportation and a labor shortage during recent harvests, among other topics.
The Wenatchee-based grower and exporter of apples, pears and cherries hosted the tour and forum at their facility in East Wenatchee.
While at a McDougall & Sons orchard, the senators briefly saw onsite housing for H-2A workers and got an up close look at cosmic crisp apple trees. There, Cantwell and Stabenow discussed the potential for mechanization in fruit orchards.
“It’s not a small market, but it’s a specific solution ... it’s almost like it’s going to take something from us to help stimulate that,” Cantwell said, gesturing to Stabenow at the orchard. “If you can have a driverless car, I’m pretty sure you can have a mechanized growing system. But no one is putting the money into that, because obviously the car market is bigger.”
The afternoon took Cantwell to the WSU Extension, where research on the Cosmic Crisp apple originated. Cantwell said, “in the information age, information helps you create the best product.”
“We’re changing apple consumption with our labs,” Cantwell said.
Though the senators praised the research and development taking place, the trip also highlighted desired upgrades to the facilities themselves.
“We’ve had great concern about the nature, the status rather, of the research facilities themselves,” said Derek Sandison, director of the Washington State Department of Agriculture, at the roundtable discussion. “The infrastructure for research is kind of crumbling in many cases, at least in Washington state. So we need to focus on that as well.”
The trip to the WSU Extension brought the senators to a campus with several buildings 60 to 80 years old. Down several flights of concrete stairs and tucked away in a back corner, the senators got an up close look at the facilities that helped develop an apple that came with a $10 million dollar marketing campaign when first released.
Katie Gziryan, the director of public affairs for WSU’s office of external affairs and government relations, said Monday that “our priority for infrastructure is funding the Research Facilities Act at the highest levels.”
“We have been working with Congresswoman (Kim) Schrier on legislation she is introducing this week,” she said.
Both senators said the session with industry representatives was productive.
“I was like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot in here that people really do believe are helping them,’” Cantwell said in an interview with The World regarding the roundtable discussion. “Because there can be a lot anxiety about a farm bill in general or about policies. But we didn’t hear that.”
Stabenow said the roundtable discussion was “very upbeat.”
“We heard a lot from people saying ‘please keep this going.’ They would like additional money for the programs,” Stabenow said in an interview with The World.
Stabenow noted she’s served on agriculture committees dating back to her time in the Michigan legislature.
“You don’t have an economy unless somebody makes something and somebody grows something … you have sitting here Maria Cantwell, who’s the chair of the Commerce Committee — the ‘make things’ committee — and I’m chairing the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee — the ‘grow things’ committee. So we, I feel, really are the ones in the middle,” Stabenow said at the roundtable.
Friday Cantwell said she remains in contact with Eric Garcetti, the U.S. ambassador to India, regarding tariffs that American farmers say hurt to the country.
Stabenow, whose was first elected to the senate in 2000, will help lead negotiations in the senate for the third time. She previously announced she will not seek reelection in 2024.
Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-08), a member of the House Agricultural Committee and chair of the New Democrat Coalition’s Farm Bill Task Force, held a similar roundtable in April in Wenatchee.