I would suspect that you know the term “Cabin Fever?” When people are cooped up too long they just have to do something! It’s often related to a long cold winter. Well I’ve been experiencing something similar this summer and I think it should be called “COVID Crazy.”
COVID craziness is caused by long periods of physical isolation from family and friends. Seeing people every day wearing masks everywhere is enough to remind you that there is something scary in the air, and that is stressful. I find myself becoming OCD over-sanitizing my desk and chairs and hands and knobs and phone and pens and counters and credit cards — and what the heck happened to real money? Nobody will touch or take cash anymore.
Even the change my bank hands out is made up of brand new coins that no one has ever touched. Noticed that one yet?
So, I worry about my residents and staff here at Garden Terrace succumbing to COVID craziness. (As well as COVID itself.) But we are trying new things to help overcome some of the effects of the isolation. We just had a BINGO session where everyone sat at one end of six-foot tables with tables six feet apart. Masks were highly recommended. The only complaint was that a couple of people won too often. Thank you Karen for leading that activity safely.
We are also having to seriously rethink our big fall fundraising gala that we have held for the last five years. I expect that there are many people in the community that are also suffering of COVID craziness. So we want to do an event to help people with that, but having a lavish dinner and auction together is likely not possible this year. And many of us are growing tired of “on-line” activities.
Have you heard of a progressive dinner? That is when a group of people have appetizers in one home, salad course at another home, main course at yet another home, and dessert somewhere else. We hope to develop a masked event on Oct. 24 that mimics that process to some degree.
People will purchase tickets to our COVID/Halloween "Masked" Event and be assigned an arrival time. Groups of 5 or 6 people will come to our door every 20 minutes.
They will first visit our photo booth and have their picture taken wearing their self decorated or specially chosen mask. We then want to post all the pictures on our website for voting the following week.
The second station will be in our makeshift socially distanced theater where the group will see the debut of our new 50th anniversary video and be entertained by a virtual magician. In the meantime the first station will be sanitized and ready for the next group.
At the third station we will be having a silent auction and a video message from the executive director and board president.
And the final station will be where the visitors/donors can pick up their meal-to-go, door prizes, and make a donation (if able) to Garden Terrace Seniors. In and out in less than an hour or so, but you leave with stuff!
Ken Neher is executive director at Garden Terrace Senior Living in Wenatchee.