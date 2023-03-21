IMG_1399.jpg

Protestors demonstrated Tuesday outside Wells Fargo in Wenatchee.

 World photo/Sara Baum

WENATCHEE — A giant pair of scissors were used by three protestors to chop an equally large "Funding Fossil Fuels" credit card behind Wells Fargo Wednesday afternoon as their fellow protestors flashed signs urging drivers on North Mission Street to "#DefundClimateChange" and "Support the Earth."

The protestors, of an older demographic, were among a nationwide call to action, "Stop Dirty Banks" to urge the four biggest banks, including Wells Fargo, to move investments out of the fossil fuels industry. 



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

