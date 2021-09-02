WATERVILLE — A Snohomish man found guilty of a 2013 murder in Sun Cove will have his prison term reduced by five years because his attorney neglected to factor the defendant’s ADHD diagnosis at trial and during sentencing.
Oscar A. Alden was 23 when he shot and killed 34-year-old Tom Maks at an early morning party in the small Lake Entiat community north of Orondo.
A Douglas County jury convicted Alden of second-degree murder and Judge John Hotchkiss sentenced him to 19 years and three months.
The sentence of 231 months included 171 months for second-degree murder, plus 60 months for using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Alden, now 32, appealed the sentence in January 2020 on the grounds that his attorney didn’t investigate whether cognitive impairments stemming from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder affected his decision-making when he killed Maks.
Alden and a group of friends were spending the weekend at a home in Sun Cove to celebrate a birthday. Maks was vacationing next door. Maks met the group on June 8, 2013.
Maks accompanied Alden and his friends to taverns in Chelan, but was left behind when Alden’s group returned to Sun Cove.
Maks showed up to the group’s home about 3:40 a.m. and was apparently enraged that he’d been left behind. Witnesses noticed a pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants. The group convinced him to leave but he returned shortly after unarmed.
Maks began fighting with Alden’s friends, Raymond Roberts and Dane Meier, and as Roberts climbed off Maks, the fight effectively over, Alden approached Maks and shot him once in the head.
Alden testified at trial that Maks lunged at him, and believing he was still armed, he fired in self-defense. Three others in the group testified that Maks was kneeling or crouched and made no lunging motion.
An earlier appeal by Alden to overturn his conviction and the sentence was unsuccessful, but the court of appeals remanded the case back to Douglas County Superior Court where officials were to determine whether Alden’s trial attorney was ineffective for failing to raise ADHD as a factor.
In a petition for resentencing filed June 30 in Superior Court, Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney Gordon Edgar and Alden’s current attorney, James E. Lobsenz, agreed that prosecutors would withdraw the five-year firearm enhancement from the sentence.
Edgar conceded in a court filing that Lobsenz provided compelling information about ADHD that would have likely impacted the sentence.
In a memorandum filed Aug. 10 in Superior Court, Lobsenz wrote, “Alden’s ADHD caused him to be unable to process visual information quickly and rendered him prone to … ‘interpretation errors.’ He could not see that Maks was no longer armed with a gun as he had been just minutes earlier. Instead, he saw a man holding a gun lunging towards him and he fired instinctively. Given his disability, the sentence that he previously received is too harsh.”
Maks, a former Lake Tapps real estate agent and skier, was a father of two girls. Alden, 23 at the time, was a pre-med student at Seattle Pacific University. Maks' family did not object to resentencing, Edgar wrote in the petition for resentencing.
Alden is being held at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center. He has seven years remaining on his sentence.