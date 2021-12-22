WENATCHEE — Sentencing for a 33-year-old Michigan man convicted of assaulting a hotel employee was rescheduled to January.
James Jackson-Smith was accused of attempting to strangle to death a Super 8 hotel employee May 20 in Wenatchee. A Chelan County jury on Dec. 17 found him guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping. He was acquitted of first-degree attempted murder.
Sentencing originally scheduled for Wednesday was pushed back to Jan. 19 to allow the state Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentencing investigation and risk assessment report.
The sentencing range for Jackson-Smith is about 14-18 years, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas and defense attorney Jesse Collins.
