James Jackson-Smith testifies at his attempted murder trial Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court.

 World photo/Pete O'Cain

WENATCHEE — Sentencing for a 33-year-old Michigan man convicted of assaulting a hotel employee was rescheduled to January.

James Jackson-Smith was accused of attempting to strangle to death a Super 8 hotel employee May 20 in Wenatchee. A Chelan County jury on Dec. 17 found him guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping. He was acquitted of first-degree attempted murder.

Sentencing originally scheduled for Wednesday was pushed back to Jan. 19 to allow the state Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentencing investigation and risk assessment report.

The sentencing range for Jackson-Smith is about 14-18 years, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas and defense attorney Jesse Collins.

Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

