WENATCHEE — Severe thunderstorms are predicted for the Wenatchee area Saturday evening.
The thunderstorms should start hitting the area by Saturday morning, according to meteorologist Ron Miller with the National Weather Service in Spokane, .
Miller said to expect two rounds of thunderstorms on Saturday. “We’ll see the first round in the morning hours for the Wenatchee area, east Cascades. It will start off down by Yakima and move north. It will probably arrive in the Wenatchee around 7 a.m.,” Miller said. “Those will have some heavy rain. Our atmosphere is moist and getting moister. That will be very conducive to heavy rain.”
The morning thunderstorms should not have strong winds or hail, he said noting it will be mostly heavy rain. Those storms will continue moving through the area, so by noon, the sun will come out and the conditions will be hot and muggy, he said.
A second, more powerful round of thunderstorms will come through the area after 5 p.m. Miller said those storms have the potential to be very strong with damaging winds, rain, and lightning.
By 9 p.m. the storms are expected to taper off and continue moving north up the Cascades. Miller said it is a little unusual to have back-to-back thunderstorms. It’s important to understand, he said, once the sun comes out Saturday, the storms are not over.
“The second round of storms will come through in the afternoon and evening hours. We’re expecting that will be the stronger set of storms,” Miller said.
Flood warnings are possible, he said, but not likely with a fast-moving storm. Typically with a storm moving 25-to-30 mph, there is not a lot of flooding.
“The atmosphere is going to be so moist for this time of year,” Miller said. “From that standpoint, you could get a quick downpour in a half hour, so flood warnings are possible with this event.”
The Stehekin River at Lake Chelan is expected to move up to flood stage by Sunday morning, he said. There will be a flood watch issued at some point. The hot temperatures are pushing the snowmelt, he said, so with the heavy rain expected, the river should hit flood stage by Sunday morning.