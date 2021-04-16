WENATCHEE — Chelan County Prosecutor Doug Shae announced Friday that he will retire at the end of May.
Shae was appointed to his position as the county’s top prosecutor in 2012 and has worked for the county for almost 33 years. His last day is May 31.
In an email, Shae called his tenure as county prosecutor the “honor of a lifetime.”
“It was a difficult decision but I have decided to retire,” Shae said.
The next county prosecutor will be selected by the Chelan County Commission. Candidates are nominated to the commission by the Chelan County GOP, Shae said. Because the prosecuting attorney is a political position, the party to whom the sitting prosecutor belongs has the right to make the nomination.
He expects a decision will be made near the end of May.
Shae was reelected to his post most recently in 2018 when he ran unopposed. Prosecutors serve a 4-year term and, if appointed, must run for election in the year following their appointment, Shae said.
Shae is the second elected law and justice official to announce an impending retirement. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan plans to step down from the bench June 30. Gov. Inslee is expected to appoint a successor in late May.