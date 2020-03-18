WENATCHEE — A chief with the Chelan County Regional Justice Center has been named the jail’s new director.
Chief Christopher Sharp will succeed interim director Bill Larson on April 1, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners said Wednesday in a news release.
Sharp has worked in corrections for 20 years and was promoted to chief in January 2019. The commission described him as a skilled communicator, leader and organizational developer.
Larson has acted as director since July 2018 following the resignation of previous director, Curt Lutz.
