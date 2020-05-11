OROVILLE — Authorities arrested an Oroville man after an incident involving a shotgun and a list of people he wanted to “get rid of.”
Jon Devon, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony harassment-domestic violence, first-degree assault-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, obstructing law enforcement and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission. He was booked into the Okanogan County Jail.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office got a report shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday that Devon had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission, Sheriff Tony Hawley said in a news release.
Devon had reportedly said it was his last day and mentioned four people he wanted to “get rid of,” Dawley said. He had also allegedly pointed a shotgun at the reporting party a couple of days earlier.
Hawley said deputies found the stolen vehicle at a home on Sawtells Road about 6 p.m. and discovered that Devon had barricaded himself in an outbuilding on the property. The North Central Washington Special Response Team and sheriff’s office negotiators successfully got him to surrender about 8:20 p.m.
Devon did not have gun when he was arrested, Hawley said.