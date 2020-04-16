WENATCHEE — With its chief of patrol likely leaving to assume command of the East Wenatchee Police Department, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office expects to promote from within.
On April 9, East Wenatchee offered its police chief position to Rick Johnson with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The position is currently held by interim Chief Tom Robbins, hired replace the retired Randy Harrison.
Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said she hopes Johnson will begin at East Wenatchee on June 1.
For the sheriff’s office, Johnson’s departure creates a void in one of its top positions. The sheriff’s office has two chief positions — chief of patrol and chief of special operations — who are outranked only by the sheriff and undersheriff.
Sheriff Brian Burnett said Thursday he wants to announce Johnson’s replacement by May 1 so the successor can work with Johnson for a month before Johnson leaves. Burnett said he’ll likely promote a sergeant to chief of patrol.
Chief of patrol oversees the patrol division, traffic enforcement, the K9 unit, SWAT, field training officers, reserve deputies and the honor guard.
While sad to see Johnson leave, Burnett said it could help build cohesion among local law enforcement agencies.
“To build on that team mentality locally, I think that would be great for us,” Burnett said.