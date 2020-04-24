WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has named its next chief of patrol.
Sgt. Adam Musgrove was selected to replace Chief of Patrol Rick Johnson, who is leaving to be East Wenatchee Police Department’s next chief of police.
Musgrove is scheduled to assume his new role July 1, Sheriff Brian Burnett said in a news release Friday.
The chief of patrol oversees the patrol division, traffic enforcement, the K9 unit, SWAT, field training officers, reserve deputies and the honor guard.
Musgrove was born in Hawaii and raised in Oak Harbor. He lives in East Wenatchee with his wife and two daughters.
Musgrove served 10 years of active duty in the Navy from 1996 to 2006 and continues to serve as a reservist. His Navy career has included several deployments overseas.
His law enforcement career began in 2006 with the Sedro Woolley Police Department. Mursgrove joined the sheriff’s office in 2012 and was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He’s currently a night shift supervisor for a patrol squad.
He manages the department’s reserve program and is an instructor on domestic violence situations. He’s also worked as a field training officer, responsible for guiding new deputies, and is close to becoming an instructor of field training officers. Musgrove has completed multiple courses in leadership.
Musgrove created the department’s Santa’s Stars program to help less fortunate kids during the holiday season.