ROCK ISLAND — A Cashmere woman with two outstanding warrants was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a car chase Saturday night and crashing into a guardrail and another vehicle.
Jessica H. Fisk, 22, was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on the warrants as well as counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit-and-run collision, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.
A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop Fisk’s car near BJ’s in Rock Island about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, but she fled, Sheriff Kevin Morris said in a Sunday news release. The deputy stopped pursuing out of safety concerns.
Morris said a second deputy in the area saw the same vehicle speeding. Fisk allegedly failed to stop at Rock Island Drive and Highway 28 and continued eastbound on the highway, with the deputy pursuing.
Fisk lost control of her car near milepost 12 while passing another vehicle, spun and struck a guardrail, Morris said.
He said Fisk then regained control and continued driving, but lost control again near milepost 15, hitting an occupied parked car on the shoulder.
No one involved was seriously hurt.