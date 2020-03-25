TONASKET — A man killed Saturday in Tonasket has been identified by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office as 57-year-old Denney Dare of Tonasket.
Officials have not said how Dare was killed. An autopsy was performed Tuesday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release. Results are pending.
A Tonasket man, 34-year-old Antonio Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to Dare’s death. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail.
Deputies and LifeLine Ambulance were called at 5:39 p.m. to the 300 block of South Whitcomb Avenue after receiving a report that Dare had been assaulted and was covered in blood. Dare was dead when first responders arrived.
Witnesses provided a description that matched Mateo. He was located by deputies about 9:53 in the area of Loomis, roughly 15 miles northwest, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office released Dare’s identity Wednesday after his family was notified of his death.