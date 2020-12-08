EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff's Office closed this morning after four employees in the Corrections Division tested positive for COVID-19.
Officers are still responding to emergency or non-emergency calls to service and are not impacted by the temporary closure, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The closure will be in effect until further notice, according to the release. There are no reports of jail inmates with COVID-19.
Front office administrative staff will work remotely during the closure, according to the release. The office can still be reached at 754-2011.