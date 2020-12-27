LEAVENWORTH — A Wenatchee man was allegedly shot while inside a car at a parking lot in Leavenworth late Saturday night.
A 911 call came in about a shooting involving a group of Wenatchee residents in two separate cars at 11:15 p.m. on 90 Mill Street, said Sgt. Jerry Moore of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. A small blue car was spotted leaving the scene before deputies arrived.
Responding ambulance crews took the gunshot victim, a 20-year-old Wenatchee resident, to Central Washington Hospital, he said. The victim had been shot in his right, mid side.
Deputies found the blue car after it caught up with an ambulance heading eastbound and started flashing its lights, he said. The driver of the blue car, who deputies pulled over, said the 20-year-old was shot in his car.
Deputies later interviewed and released all people from both cars involved in the incident, he said. The blue car was seized for a search warrant.
The case is still under investigation by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.